The Clatskanie School District Board of Directors is very excited to share some good news!
Not only are our kids going back into our buildings, but we have been approved to receive a $4M OSCIM grant from the Oregon Department of Education. The Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching (OSCIM) Program provides matching funds up to $4M to districts that pass a local general obligation bond, and Clatskanie School District (CSD) has been granted the full amount.
The goal of the program is to encourage local communities to invest in their district’s public schools and boy do our buildings need that investment! This coming June the final payment of the $10M bond taken out 20 years ago will be paid. That bond was used for much needed maintenance on both buildings as well as the grade school renovation resulting in the new wing and library.
There has been little, if any, capital improvement to our buildings since. We plan to put a new bond of $10M on the ballot in May. By keeping the bond to $10M it will not increase what property tax payers have been paying for the past 20 years, but now the passage of this bond will actually result in $14M.
There is much planned for these funds, but a couple of the biggest items are remodeling Clatskanie Middle/High School to truly separate the middle school from the high school with separate entries, hallways, classrooms and lunchrooms, as well as much needed up-grades to the auditorium, and making changes to both Clatskanie Elementary School (CES) and CMHS so the entries are secure as has been requested by the community. New roofs, parking lots, security systems, and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in the district as well.
Ruptured coils in the HVAC system at CMHS has resulted in two flood incidents in the past year and the system is so obsolete that parts are no longer available. There are 40-50 of those coils in the system so we are crossing our fingers that they do not continue to rupture.
There you have it – not only exciting that our students are coming back into the classrooms but a gift of $4M to help us make those classrooms and buildings safe, sanitary and efficient!
More information and drawings will be coming your way via websites, social media and this newspaper so stay tuned. It is our honor to join this community in serving our students both in their education and in their safety.
The CSD School Board includes Megan Evenson, Kara Harris, Ian Wiggins, Katherine Willis and Kathy Engel. The Clatskanie School District may be reached at 503-728-0587.
