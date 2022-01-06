Again, a big thank you to all the Clatskanie School District (CSD) voters that voted YES to pass our $10M bond last May.
The bond sale took place in August and because of the beneficial conditions that existed at that time, we were able to realize $12M for our $10M debt. Passing our bond also qualified CSD for an Oregon Department of Education grant of $4M. Thus, we have a total of $16M to spread out over the many needs we hope to address.
We have partnered with McKinstry Company, home office Seattle, but we’ll be working mostly with people from their Portland office. If you’d like to know about McKinstry you can check them out at www.mckinstry.com. We are excited to be working with McKinstry as well as their contracted architects, BLRB architects (www.blrb.com). Both bring a great deal of school building and remodel experience to the table.
The oversight of the bond and communication with the McKinstry team and BLRB is the responsibility of Mark Bergthold, CSD Bond Project Director. Joining Mark in oversight is Cathy Hurowitz (Superintendent), Kathy Engel (Board Member) and Megan Evenson (Board Chair). We meet via ZOOM with McKinstry and BLRB every two weeks. Unfortunately, like with many remodel projects, we are finding more than $16M worth of work that needs doing so prioritizing is our constant challenge.
An example of this is the unexpected need for exterior repair to CMHS that includes the need to regrout each seam where the upper-level wall panels come together. Not a very exciting expenditure of funds, but necessary to retain the integrity of our building.
One of our main goals in the remodel process is to physically divide the middle school from the high school within CMHS. To start this process a design committee was formed that included school board members, educators, and administrators.
After lengthy collaboration with the architects, it was agreed that the upstairs will house the high school, and the downstairs the middle school, with some shared spaces such as the commons for lunch (different schedules), auditorium and gym. There has also been input from teachers, classified staff, and administrators to address changes that might be needed to existing classrooms, the front office, and student services areas. All other projects are repairs and upgrades to our existing buildings, such as roof repair and HVAC.
The middle school and high school have already been divided by staff assignments and scheduling as much as possible. It is our hope that the divided building will go into effect with the start of school in September 2023.
Some of the projects currently planned for the summer of 2022 are:
• CES – Exterior siding, roof, and parking lot paving. All other items, such as HVAC upgrades and front entry security, are still TBD with regard to scheduling.
• CMHS – Roof, parking lot redesign & paving, track replacement, HVAC upgrade (Phase I of the HVAC control system was actually started in December 2021), restroom modifications, front office reconfiguration, surveillance system, and fire alarm. There are still many work items that are TBD regarding scheduling so more may be added to this 2022 list.
The expected completion of the entire project is the end of 2023 with some major projects scheduled for that summer. Some of those are the addition of an elevator, expanding the student services into the current atrium, and creating an atrium on the 2nd floor along with a reconfiguration of the ‘upper commons’, auditorium upgrade, fresh paint, carpeting and some wall board and floor repair. Most work that may be disruptive to classrooms is being done during the summers.
It is very exciting for the remodeling, upgrades, and repairs to be starting after all the planning and finger-crossing that got us this far.
Thank you again for making it possible to provide our students with buildings that are safe, secure, and maintained to make them last.
Respectfully,
Clatskanie School Board
Megan Evenson, Chair
Kara Harris, Vice-Chair
Katherine Willis
Ian Wiggins
Kathy Engel
