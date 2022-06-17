In the June 3rd edition of The Chief, Russell Spaulding accused city manager Greg Hinkelman and former mayor Diane Pohl of corruption and “running this town into the ground.”
He states, as fact, that “…just before the water rates were doubled for out-of-town residents the city boundaries were changed. Our current city manager and former Mayor Diane Pohl annexed the Beaver Mill site into the city and in doing so conveniently included Diane Pohls (sic) home into the annexation.”
Mr. Spaulding continues to write: “This is typical small-town corruption. The old saying goes, ‘not for me, but for thee.’ Residents of Clatskanie, it is no wonder our city officials are running this town into the ground.”
Stated best by the late Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan; “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.” Here are the facts regarding the outside-of-city-limits water-rates, the annexation of the old Beaver Mill site, and the Pohl’s property. In chronological order, the actions taken by the City Council and the residents of Clatskanie are as follows:
1. June 2, 1999; Resolution 1999-19, passed by the Clatskanie City Council; set water rates to include raising the outside-of-city-limits water rates from 150% to 200%.
2. February 20, 2002, Ordinance 612; passed by the City Council; annexed the property commonly known as the “Beaver Mill” property into the city.
3. April 22, 2002, Ordinance 614; passed by the City Council; annexed the property owned by Ray and Diane Pohl into the City.
4. November 2, 2004; Diane Pohl elected Mayor of Clatskanie taking office January 5, 2005, serving 6 terms.
5. June 30, 2008; Greg Hinkelman hired by the City Council to be its City Manager.
Mr. Spaulding’s statements are verifiably not accurate. The change in water rates, annexation of the Beaver Mill property, and the annexation of the Pohl home occurred separately and years before Diane Pohl served as Mayor and Greg Hinkelman was hired as City Manager.
The Clatskanie City Council and City Manager Greg Hinkelman may be reached at 503-728-2622
