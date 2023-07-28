Guest Column
Country Media, Inc.

Since 1912, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has guided consumers in finding honest and ethical businesses, and how to keep bad businesses at bay. Let’s flip the script here and ask, how about businesses needing protection against unethical consumers?

Some customers may set impossible expectations when it comes to getting in touch; some customers don’t want to hear that your business doesn’t offer the product they need. And some customers, well, they may not exist at all.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Submit an Ad

If you're interested in submitting a classified ad, click here.


Online Poll

Has summer gone by too fast?

You voted: