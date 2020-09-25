Teachers across the nation are starting their school year in a way they never considered when entering the profession: virtual teaching.
Historically our wonderful teachers would be setting up their new classrooms and decorating their bulletin boards in anticipation of seeing their new students’ smiles light up as they entered through the classroom doors on the first day of school.
Now, with the same smiles being broadcast over the internet and virtual hugs being exchanged, it is important for all of us to recognize the sacrifices and hard work that has taken place to start the school year.
In 21 years of education I have never seen teachers work as hard as they are right now to support their students. Some students have computers, some are borrowing computers, some require paper packets, while others will use a parent’s phone to join their classmates virtually. No matter the situation a child finds themself in, our teachers will ensure students learn.
As the new superintendent at Rainier School District, I wanted to take a short moment out of my day to express my complete gratitude and admiration for our teachers, staff and school leaders for their passion, commitment, flexibility and out-of-the-box thinking to make this first week a huge success.
I will admit, it is sad that under our current situation the laughter of our students is no longer heard echoing though the halls. Instead, I find encouragement that those voices have been replaced with educational discussions, enthusiastic stories of success, and the laughter and joy of our staff. I recognize that comprehensive distance learning is challenging for our families. Asking parents to be co-teachers is also something that we never anticipated so I also want to give my heartfelt thanks to our parents and caregivers.
We have all heard that it takes a village to raise a child; this sentiment has never been truer. Schools support homes with warm meals and access to services. Families support education by stepping in as substitute co-teachers. We truly are in this together and as long as we give each other our best, our children will experience success.
Every May, we are reminded to thank our teachers during teacher appreciation week. I want to encourage parents, students, and community members to not wait until May. The number of hours spent planning for and delivering comprehensive distance learning has been massive. We want nothing more to ensure every child has access to a quality education.
In appreciation for our teachers, administrators, instructional assistant, custodial/maintenance, and all other school staff, I hope you will join me in doing something special and saying “thank you”.
While the beginning of this school year does not look or feel like it has every other year. With the support, patience, and gratitude of our community, parents, and students, we will make it to the end of the school year with students who have improved academically, staff who have improved in their profession and meeting the needs of the students, and a community that is united and always looking for ways to mutually support one another.
Dr. Joseph Hattrick is the interim Rainier School District Superintendent. He may be reached at 503-556-3777.
