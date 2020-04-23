$30 Million in Emergency Funding
Oregon’s Legislative Emergency Board will meet this week, and plans to allocate more than $30 million in emergency funding to support Oregonians in need of relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds will be used to support workers and small businesses, provide housing assistance to vulnerable Oregonians and increase federal spending limits to access relief in the CARES Act.
The Emergency Board Funding will include:
- $12 million for rental assistance and safe shelter alternatives for those who have either lost income due to COVID-19, or are at risk of infection or health problems due to inadequate shelter or housing.
- $10 million for the Oregon Worker Relief Fund to benefit workers who are ineligible for traditional unemployment insurance.
- $10 million for Small Business Assistance, funds will establish a program for businesses impacted by the coronavirus who have no more than 25 employees. This allocation includes $5 million from the E-Board, matched with $5 million in federal funding.
The E-Board will be holding a virtual meeting this week, to take up these allocations and others.
Stay Home Order
The Governor's Stay Home, Save Lives executive order has led to successfully controlling the virus and Oregon has one of the lower infection rates in the country. Oregonians have sacrificed a great deal, including economic security, to keep our frontline workers safe and to flatten the curve so our healthcare system is not overwhelmed.
Now is the time to plan for a methodical restart of our economy. The Governor is working with various advisory panels to determine the best way to lift restrictions, while still keeping the virus at bay, and preventing another surge in infections.
She cautions that when we do reopen, until there is a vaccine or treatment, we will need to do things differently, like fewer tables in restaurants, maintaining social distancing, and folks wearing facemasks.
There is no definite timeline for lifting restrictions as of yet. I am optimistic, however, that rural areas such as ours will be among those to reopen the soonest, based on risk. My office has a daily briefing with the Oregon Health Authority and the Governor's office. Our state epidemiologist is following the numbers closely and has said that his recommendation to begin re-opening will only come when the following protocols are in place:
- Decline in cases and deaths for a 2 - 3 week period.
- Adequate PPE to re-open hospitals, protect frontline workers and testers.
- Adequate tests - 15K per week
- Public Health contact teams in place to trace infection outbreaks
- Quarantine/isolation plans for those testing positive
Things are changing rapidly, but the Governor is expected to release a more detailed draft next week which will combine her criteria with President Trump’s recommendations. By May 4th the Governor could have a firm plan for reopening parts of Oregon’s economy, probably in rural areas where there are no, or few coronavirus cases.
I support opening businesses in those communities and counties, as long as a 6 foot distance can be maintained and the workforce can be tested to make sure individuals aren’t unknowingly exposing their coworkers.
Those counties would need to have adequate hospital bed capacity in case of a surge in coronavirus infections, as well as sufficient personal protective equipment to protect frontline workers.
Monitoring your comments
As is the case with many public spaces, the Capitol Building remains closed to the public, but we monitor our email and phone daily, and we are working to assist constituents. If you need help or have an issue or concern regarding a state agency, contact my office and we’ll see what can be done.
Please take care of yourself and each other. Be Safe.
Rep. Brad Witt serves House District 31. He may be reached at:
• Email: Rep.BradWitt@oregonlegislature.gov
• Telephone: 503-986-1431
• Capitol Building: 900 Court St NE, H-382, Salem, OR, 97301 • Website: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/witt
