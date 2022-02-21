The 2022 Oregon Legislation Session is now in full swing with committee work, hearings and floor sessions.
During this short session each lawmaker was able to introduce only two bills. I signed on as a sponsor to several bills that were introduced by my colleagues, and I want to continue this week to use my newsletter to provide educational information on some of those bills I support.
Broadband Access
HB 4092 introduced by Rep. Pam Marsh, would modify the composition and duties of the Oregon Broadband Advisory Council. The council will work more directly with the Oregon Broadband Office, providing oversight, recommendations and guidance to implement statewide broadband goals and supply input on grant awards to build out a statewide broadband network.
It has become almost impossible to function and thrive in today’s society without access to reliable, high-speed internet access. The pandemic has shown the need to expand broadband to meet the demands for education, economic development, telemedicine, agriculture, public safety, civic engagement and other on-line applications in all parts of Oregon. Bridging the digital divide to provide internet in underserved areas has also become a federal priority, and Oregon is poised to receive more than $200 million from the American Rescue Plan, and Infrastructure and Jobs Act to invest in our broadband buildout.
Support for HB 4092 comes from all kinds of individuals and organizations including the League of Oregon Cities, Oregon Rural Electric Utilities, Oregon Rural Health Association, the Oregon Library Association, AAUW, and business interests, including the Tillamook County Creamery who recognize that national and global connectivity is good for citizens and business.
HB 4092 moved out of the House Economic Recovery and Prosperity Committee on a unanimous bi-partisan basis and was referred to Ways and Means.
Food Security
HB 4088 introduced by Rep. Wlnsvey Campos, relates to food assistance and would require the Department of Human Services to develop a plan to implement the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Meals program in Oregon. This is a federal option that allows certain community members who are eligible for SNAP to purchase hot meals at qualifying restaurants.
Many seniors, people with disabilities and houseless people who qualify for SNAP are unable to cook meals due to a lack of access to kitchens, and according to testimony heard in the House Human Services Committee, hot meals are beneficial to both physical and mental health.
This program has been successfully implemented in many states including Arizona, California, Michigan and Rhode Island, and received support from the Oregon Food Bank, AARP, Human Services Coalition of Oregon, Partners for a Hunger Free Oregon and many other groups. HB 4088 passed out of committee on a unanimous bi-partisan vote and moved to Ways and Means.
Firefighter Cancer Coverage
In the House Business and Labor Committee we took up HB 4113, introduced by Rep. Dacia Grayber, which adds cancers covered by rebuttable presumption of occupational diseases for eligible non-volunteer firefighters. At issue here is adding bladder cancer for both female and male firefighters and including female reproductive system cancers as part of the cancers listed in ORS 656.802. In 2009, the initial cancers listed included prostate and testicular cancer, but did not include the equivalent cancers of the female reproductive system. Seen as an issue of equality and health for Oregon’s 276 female firefighters, this bill passed out of committee with a “Do Pass” recommendation on a unanimous bi-partisan vote and will now come to the House Chamber for a floor vote. If approved, it will move to the Oregon Senate for consideration.
Wildlife Corridors
Finally, I’d like to highlight HB 4130, legislation introduced by Rep. Ken Helm, to provide funding for Wildlife Corridor projects. This bill would appropriate $7 million to the Oregon Department of Transportation to begin implementation of the Oregon Wildlife Corridor Action Plan which was created after the passage of HB 2834 during the 2019 legislative session.
Wildlife road crossings are typically bridges and tunnels from one side of the road to the other and protect both animals and people. They provide a safe way for animals to cross roadways without being hit by motor vehicles. In 2020 in Oregon, there were 6,100 reported collisions of vehicle versus animal, at a cost of nearly $60 million in damages. Testimony to the House Committee on Environment and Natural Resources indicated that the reported cases represents only a fraction of actual vehicles versus animal collisions. While the animal is often killed, motorists can also suffer devastating injuries and even death when these accidents occur. It is estimated that full implementation of the Oregon Wildlife Corridor Action Plan will cost nearly $30 million, but HB 4130 is a good start, and can provide benefits for both Oregon’s wildlife and the motoring public.
HB 4130 received unanimous committee support and has been sent to Ways and Means for possible funding.
We are nearly half-way through the 2022 Legislative Session and things are moving quickly. As I have said, due to the Covid-19 health protection restrictions, committee work is being done remotely. The Capitol building is open, but masks are required for entry and while you are in the building. Also, when entering the Capitol, everyone must pass through a metal detector.
We still have lots of work to do, and I welcome your input. If you have concerns or comments about proposed legislation, please contact my office as soon as possible. It is my privilege to represent you in the House of the Representatives, and I look forward to hearing from you as we undertake this important work together.
Brad Witt represents House District 31. He may be reached at
- Email: Rep.BradWitt@oregonlegislature.gov
- Phone: 503-986-1431
- Address: 900 Court St NE, H-382, Salem, OR, 97301
- Website: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/witt
