Transportation officials are putting together statewide plans for highway projects in Columbia County and across the state.
Officials are encouraging residents to comment on the list of upcoming highway projects that make up the Oregon's Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan, or STIP.
The STIP is the Oregon Department of Transportation’s to-do list for capital improvements for state and federally-funded highway projects. The three-year, 2021-2024 draft list is developed by state planners working with local partners, prioritizing the needs of the transportation system.
The Oregon Transportation Commission is accepting public comments on the proposed transportation projects in person and, for the first time, through an online open house.
In Region 2, which includes Columbia, Clatsop, Tillamook, Yamhill, Polk, Marion, Linn, Lincoln, Benton, Lane and Western Washington counties, people can comment at upcoming scheduled public meetings.
The first meeting is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12 by the Northwest Oregon Area Commission on Transportation, Port of Tillamook Bay, 4000 Blimp Boulevard in Tillamook.
The next meeting is set for 3:30-5:30 p.m. April 2, by the Mid-Willamette Valley Area Commission on Transportation Mid-Willamette Valley Council of Governments, 100 High Street SE, Suite 200 in Salem.
If you cannot attend one of the meetings, this year marks the first time that an online open house is available for you.
On the online open house you can read about the proposed projects and submit comments at: http://openhouse.oregondot.org/openhouse/oregon-draft-stip.
The online open house index allows you to easily search through all active open houses: https://openhouse.oregondot.org/. Use the index and key word search to find projects in your area of interest.
Your feedback helps answer important questions such as:
- Will a project impact something that you think we should know about?
- What projects do you support?
- Are there projects that concern you? What are those concerns?
The online open house and public commenting period runs from now through Friday, April 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.