Wilma White, 88, of Rainier, Oregon, passed away Feb. 26, 2021. Wilma was born in Newberg, Oregon to J.D. and Vivian Wehrley on April 9, 1932. She attended McMinnville High School where she met and married the love of her life, Harold White Jr.
She was a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution and The Order of Eastern Star, Wabanag Chapter.
She is survived by children, Janis Allen, Julie Reno, and Jeffrey White; sons-in-law, Homer Allen and Rocky Reno; grandchildren, Rocky Lee Reno, Jaimee Leigh Reno, Ashley Singer, Courtney White and Wyatt Allen; and great grandchildren, Mila and Lily Singer.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Community Home Health and Hospice (1035 11th St. Longview, WA 98632) or to The Order of Eastern Star, scholarship fund for Clatskanie athletes.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sat., March 13, 2021 at Macy's Funeral Home, McMinnville, Oregon. Adam Wehrley and Robert White Jr. will be officiating. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.