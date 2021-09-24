William “Bill” Carl Patterson, age 77, of Rainier, Oregon passed away at Canterbury Inn on July 5, 2021 after a long battle of Alzheimer's. Bill was born in Vancouver, Washington on July 29, 1944 to Carl and Doris Patterson. He went to school in Rainier and Clatskanie. At the age of 17 he joined the Navy to serve his country.
Bill married Carol Self in 1963, and had three children, Dorothy, Kenny, and Mark. He divorced Carol in 1977, and married Jan Gunter in February 1978. With this marriage he gained three children, Johnny, Yvonne, and Dotty. Bill and Jan were happily married for 42 years.
As a teen Bill worked in Clatskanie, doing a variety of jobs: haying, milking cows, and taking care of other animals on many farms before joining the Navy. After the Navy, he worked at the International Paper and retired from Longview Fibre.
Bill is survived by his children, Johnny (Lisa) Hill, Yvonne Hill, Dorothy (Mark) Brezeale, Ken (Karen) Patterson, Mark (Laura) Patterson, Dotty (Steve) Prescott; sister-in-law Betty Beardsley and her husband John; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jan Patterson; parents, Doris and Carl Patterson; sister Dena Veldink; and best friend Lenord Melland of many years whom Bill fondly called Paco.
Bill loved going deer and elk hunting, camping in Eastern Oregon, riding ATV’s and anything adventurous. He enjoyed spending time with his family out on the boat for fun and fishing. One of his favorite pastimes was clam digging. He joked with his work crew while having coffee on Tuesdays for many years. Bill loved joking with his family and loved life!
There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Alston's Corner Assembly of God, 25272 Alston Road, Rainier, Oregon 97048. We will have a potluck following the service. Family would appreciate it if you would wear a mask for health and safety.
We also will be celebrating the passing of Bill’s wife Jan, who passed on Nov. 5, 2019 and we were unable to have a service due to Covid restrictions.