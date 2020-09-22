Wenda Nikkoline Hall, 84, Clatskanie Oregon, went to live happily ever after on Aug. 21, 2020. She was born in North Dakota. As a child she moved to Sellwood, Oregon. Born with perfect pitch, she was on stage at five years old. As a teen, she would enter the talent contest at Oaks Park, winning ride tickets weekly. Graduating from Portland State in 1959, and then earning her master’s in education and music. An accomplished cellist and pianist, she could play almost every instrument.
Her energetic, outgoing and loving personality made her a great teacher, spending the bulk of her career working for Salem/Keizer School District. Retiring in 1990, she moved to Clatskanie, Oregon. She spent her retirement substituting in the area, playing organ at Faith Lutheran Church, having an annual Christmas sing-a-long, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was known to go holiday caroling to local businesses just to bring a smile to locals.
Surviving is her son James N. Hall of Clatskanie; daughter in-law Jill J. Hall of Clatskanie; daughter, Kimberly J. Rivera of Clatskanie; daughter and son in-law Margaret and John Campbell of Murrieta, California; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded by death by her husband James F. Hall; daughter Kari Arness; and son Robert Arness.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on September 13, 2020 at Clatskanie City Park with Pastor Anthony of Faith Lutheran.
