Warren Edward Dines, formerly of Clatskanie and St. Helens, died March 10, 2022 at a Beaverton Hospital.
Warren was born March 30, 1943, in Portland to Houston and Katherine Dines. He was raised and attended school in Caldwell, Idaho, graduating in 1961. He served in the Navy from 1962-1966. After the Navy he worked at the Wauna Mill until retiring in 1999.
He and Etta were married March 16, 1965, in Portland. They raised their three children, Lonny, Guy, and Amy in Clatskanie. Warren was proceeded in death by Etta on August 15, 1997.
Survivors include Laura Parrish, his partner of 22 years, at home; her daughters, Heather and Linda Parrish, of Portland; daughter Amy Nelson of Scappoose; two sons, Guy Dines and Lonny Dines, both of Clatskanie; three sisters, Karen McLaughlin of Green Valley, Arizona; Janet Rash of Oceanside, California; and Cheryl Faris of Spokane, Washington; two brothers, Dennis Dines of Homedale, Idaho, and Ron Dines of Caldwell, Idaho; five granddaughters, Katelyn Dines, of Clatskanie; Ashlyn Hocking, of Portland; Shelby Kranyak, of Bend; Jocelyn Dines, of Portland; and Isabella Nelson, of Scappoose; two grandsons, Wade Nelson, of Culver, and Gus Nelson, of Klamath Falls; five great-granddaughters; and two great-grandsons.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Fri., March 18, 2022 at Groulx Family Mortuary, 25381 Wonderly Road, Rainier, Oregon, followed by a graveside service at 12:30 p.m. at Murray Hill Cemetery, 90 SW Hall Road, Clatskanie, Oregon. Memorials are suggested to the Columbia Pacific Food Bank in St. Helens, cpfoodbank.org.