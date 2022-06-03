Warren Calvin Levecke passed away on April 11, 2022 at the age of 97 in Mt. Angel, Oregon. He was born Oct. 17, 1924 in Warren, Oregon (hence his first name) to Max Emil and Teckla Levecke.
Warren had one brother Theodore and two sisters, Louise and Elise. All have passed on. His wife Audrey Havens Levecke preceded him in death in 2010 after 56 years of marriage.
He is survived by two children, Jerry of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Connie of Moscow, Idaho; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
When Warren was two his family moved to Clatskanie. He attended Hazel Grove Grade School -12 pupils, one teacher, one room – until the school was consolidated with the Clatskanie Grade School. During his teenage years, he was a member of the Clatskanie Drum and Bugle Corps and the local Sea Scout Ship Westwaun, both sponsored by American Legion post 68.
After graduation in 1943 he joined the Navy and spent time in the South Pacific during WWII. Following his discharge, he spent two years at Multnomah College – the only accredited junior college in the Pacific Northwest at that time. Warren is a graduate of Seattle University with a BS in Science degree. He later attended OHSU (formerly UOMS) in Clinical Laboratory Science.
After Warren’s formal education he received a commission in the Army Reserve, Medical Service Corps (Allied Science Branch) as a First Lieutenant and retired after twenty years of combined active and reserve military service. His assignments were the 6th Army Medical Laboratory, San Francisco and Army reserve units 124 General Hospital and later downsized to the 45th Station Hospital, both at Vancouver Barracks, Vancouver, Washington.
He was employed by the Silverton Hospital for 35 years and retired in 1989. His retirement as Chief of Laboratory Service freed Warren to seek adventure on the high seas. He served two tours with Navy’s Military Sealift Command, one tour in the South Pacific and another in the far east during the Persian Gulf War.
Audrey and Warren loved flying their Cessna 172 to various locations around the country. Their high was flying a C172 at Australian outback air safaris. They also flew the Oregon Trail Flight during Oregon’s sesquicentennial celebration. Warren loved boats and was active in several national boating organizations including the United States Power Squadron and the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Both deal with boating education and public boating safety. He was a charter member of the Silverton Kiwanis, a member of Silverton Lions, Silverton Masonic Lodge 45, Salem Scottish Rite, American Legion Post 68 of Clatskanie, VFW Post 2994 of Clatskanie and a member of the Silverton Methodist Church.
In 2011, Warren met a lovely lady, Dr. Joyce Clearihue of Victoria BC. Joyce a medical doctor and Warren, Chief of a hospital’s laboratory service, had many similar interests and traveled to many places together. Warren spent much of his time in Victoria, BC and Joyce at Mt. Angel.
Death can be a beautiful thing if we allow nature to take its course. Warren was buried in the Valley View Cemetery next to his wife Audrey. A private family memorial will be held later this summer.