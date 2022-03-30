Walter Posch was born Nov. 20, 1960 in Grants Pass, Oregon to Elmer and Ethel Posch. He passed away March 5, 2022 in Rainier, Oregon.
Walter graduated from Rainier High School in 1979. He was a dedicated father, soldier, and community member. He served in the Army National Guard for 29 years. This part entwined many parts of his life. He was always willing to help his neighbor regularly lending a hand anyway he could whether it be cutting firewood or cleaning up flood damage.
Walter loved country music and fancied himself a guitar player and vocalist. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing the six string or knocking back a few cold ones with those he loved. His passing leaves a hole in this world and will be greatly missed by many.
Walter is survived by his sister Donna Jackson of Conrad, Montana; five children, Jessica Tatum of Hillsboro, Oregon, Joyce Palm of Clatskanie, Oregon, Zachary Posch of Rainier, Oregon, Lorili McDowell of Bremerton, Washington and Angela Badsch of Yakima, Washington; as well as his 16 grandchildren.
Walter was preceded in death by his brother Bill.
His services will be held at 5:30 p.m. on April 8, 2022 at Alston Corner Assembly of God in Rainier.