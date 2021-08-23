Virgil Don Wridge & Roma Jean Wridge

Virgil Don and Roma Jean Wridge passed peacefully within two weeks of each other this past June. They were approaching their 56th wedding anniversary.
Virg and Roma were active in their church and community and had made many great friends in the community. They loved hunting, fishing, clamming, crabbing and camping with family. For 13 wonderful years they spent six months from November to May together on Mexico’s Baja peninsula where Virg was able to fish to his heart's content and Roma developed many lifetime friendships while playing bunco, dominos and cards.
They are survived by their four children, Gayle Wridge, Ron (Gracie) Wridge, Kim (Chris) Taylor and Beth (Bud) Parmentier; seven grandchildren; a frequently changing number of great grandchildren; and three great, great grandsons.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on August 21, 2021, their 56th wedding anniversary, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 27410 Parkdale Road, Rainier, Oregon 97048. There will be a luncheon held immediately afterwards at the American Legion Hall at 930 N.E. 5th Street, Clatskanie, Oregon 97016.