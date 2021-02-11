Valancia “DeeDee” Elaine Rinck, 87, passed away Feb. 1, 2021 at an Adult Care Facility in Longview, Washington. She was born March 29, 1933 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to George and Edith Devine.
At age three, Deedee moved with her family to the Rainier, Oregon area, where she remained the remainder of her life. She married Jim Rinck Sr. Jan. 25, 1951. The two of them celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary one week before she passed.
She was a very good cook; always cooking from scratch. Deedee and children canned 100’s of quarts each year of various fruits and vegetables. She enjoyed music, reading and crossword puzzles. At 87, she had naught a gray hair on her head. Deedee raised a large herd of goats, each having a personal name. She kept perfect documentation and charting on the goats’ lineages.
Deedee is survived by her husband Jim Rinck Sr.; five children, Elaine Watkins (Dick), Jim Rinck Jr. (Kathy), Kathy Kennedy (Bob), Linda Johnson (Mike), and Steve Rinck (Kristi); 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister Diane Mitchell.
She is preceded in death by1-year-old son David Rinck, and sister Pat Delashmutt.
A private family graveside service was held Feb. 6, 2021 at Hudson Cemetery, Rainier.