V. Nadine Ogburn

V. Nadine Bunce Sanders Ogburn 90, of Point of Rocks, Maryland, formerly of Oregon, California and Hawaii passed from this life on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
She was born Nov. 8, 1930, in San Diego, California, she was the daughter of Chester Pope Bunce and Grace Evelyn (Strout) Bunce. She grew up with her paternal grandparents, Ava "Bud" and Madge Bunce in Clatskanie, Oregon and graduated high school in Portland, Oregon.
She married Harold M. Sanders in 1949, they later divorced. They had three children, Kathleen Pattison, Susan Sanders and H. Andrew Sanders. In addition to her children, she is survived by her grandchildren, Oliver L. Pattison, April N. Pattison-Shepherd, Angela Sanders-Trout, Jeremy J. Galvan, Timothy D. Galvan, Dana C. Galvan-Brandwin and Jennifer Sanders; great-grandchildren, Kyle Pattison, Samuel, Noah, Hannah and Ruth Galvan, Lyla Brandwin and Serena Galvan.
She settled in Vallejo, California in 1962 and later Napa, California in 1969. In 1973 she married Scott Ogburn, her husband until his death in 1986. She enjoyed working as a server for over 30 years at Palby's Restaurant at Napa-Vallejo Junction. She loved interacting with her bosses, Pete and Alba Freskin, the staff and customers. She made a life-long friend with Rhom Stone of Vallejo, California.
When not working she played golf, teaming up with a lady’s group for several years in Napa, California and also swam laps at the local fitness center. Vera was not one to sit still and always one to follow the sun (she did grow up in the rainy Northwest!). Her journey continued, living 10 years in Carson City, Nevada and four years in Tarpon Springs, Florida in addition to traveling to Arizona, Mexico, Fiji Islands and her favorite place and later home for seven years, Kailua Kona, Hawaii
Due to her inability to get around, she spent her final days with her daughter, Susan and husband, Dennis Galvan in Point of Rocks, Maryland.
Services and interment are private.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.