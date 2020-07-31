Anthony Napier Cole, 36, passed away on July 15, 2020. He passed peacefully in his sleep of a severe brain aneurysm.
Tony was preceded in death by his father Curtis Napier Cole Jr. of St. Helens; grandparents, Curtis and Ethel Cole, Beverly and Stanley Duncan and Sharon and James Langan.
He is survived by his mother Cindy Langan; sister Sarah; brother-in-law Jeremy; nieces and nephew, Chloe, Marley and Soren of Independence, Oregon; his beloved cat Leo Tiger Cole and countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Tony spent a great deal of time in his hammock, helping in the shop or cruising with his car club, the Columbia County Euros. As a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and with PRIDE, Tony shared his rainbows of love.
A celebration of life for Tony will be held at 1 p.m. on July 25, 2020 at 35010 Hankey Rd, St. Helens, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation at the InRoads Credit Union: Tony Cole Memorial Fund. All donations will support a need in the community for the residential group homes Tony spent so much time at.
