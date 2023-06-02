Thomas Ramey 

Thomas Ramery, 95, went to be with his Lord on Thurs., May 18, 2023. He passed peacefully at his home in Rainier.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Beth, of 70 years; daughter Melanie Donner; and great granddaughter Amber King.
He is survived by his sister Margaret Johnson of Modesto, California; three sons, Tom of Kelso, Washington, Robert of Rainier, Oregon, and Richard of Woodland, Washington; eight grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sat., June 10, 2023 at The Rainier Senior Center. Memorial contributions can be made to Rainier Senior Center.