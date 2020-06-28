Thomas Duane Roggow May 9, 1943 ~ June 23, 2020 Jun 28, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thomas Duane Roggow of Clatskanie, Oregon passed away at home on June 23, 2020 at the age of 77.A memorial will be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Online Poll Do you plan on lighting off your own fireworks this Fourth of July? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Latest Chief E-Edition TCC E-Edition for 6-26-20 View our 6-26-20 E-Edition right here! Latest Chief E-Edition TCC E-Edition for 6-26-20 Click Here to Place a Classified Ad MORE Featured Articles News Life in Columbia County News Holiday Enforcement: Operation Dry Water News Financial Relief: Rent, energy assistance now available Cemetery Improvements: Collaboration nets needed funding MORE Latest News News COVID-19: New modeling shows virus 'spreading more rapidly' News Clatskanie Pool: Renovations on hold News Update / Transition: CRFR seeking new chief News COVID-19 Update: Columbia County, state cases rising Connect With Us Click Here to Place a Classified Ad Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Here Trending This Week Articles ArticlesCOVID-19 Update: Columbia County, state cases risingNew Details / Rainier man officially charged in kidnapping caseMatthew Samuel ThroopHighway 101 Fatal: Pedestrian struck, killedFish on the Wall: New Mural for downtown ClatskanieUpdate / Traffic Alert: Highway 101 in Tillamook CountyCoronavirus: Columbia County holds steady, state numbers riseRetiring: Clatskanie Library District DirectorSteven Roy MoilanenRainier Days Parade: New, shorter social distancing event * View the Community Calendar * Featured Articles Life in Columbia County Holiday Enforcement: Operation Dry Water Financial Relief: Rent, energy assistance now available Cemetery Improvements: Collaboration nets needed funding Fish on the Wall: New Mural for downtown Clatskanie MORE Latest News News COVID-19: New modeling shows virus 'spreading more rapidly' News Clatskanie Pool: Renovations on hold News Update / Transition: CRFR seeking new chief News COVID-19 Update: Columbia County, state cases rising +5 Community Community Calendar: Here's What's Happening Connect With Us * View the Community Calendar * Trending This Week Articles Commented ArticlesCOVID-19 Update: Columbia County, state cases risingNew Details / Rainier man officially charged in kidnapping caseMatthew Samuel ThroopHighway 101 Fatal: Pedestrian struck, killedFish on the Wall: New Mural for downtown ClatskanieUpdate / Traffic Alert: Highway 101 in Tillamook CountyCoronavirus: Columbia County holds steady, state numbers riseRetiring: Clatskanie Library District DirectorSteven Roy MoilanenRainier Days Parade: New, shorter social distancing event CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Here Subscribe to our publication today! Subscribe for just $30.00/year, or claim your FREE access if you are already a subscriber. Subscribe Subscribe to our publication today! Subscribe starting at $6/month, or claim your FREE access if you are already a subscriber. Click Here To View All Rates
