Thomas D. Roggow

Thomas Roggow passed away at his home on June 23, 2020 at age 77. He grew up in Westport, Oregon and lived there until moving to Clatskanie, Oregon.
Tom graduated from Clatskanie High School. Tom retired from RSG Forest Products after working as their plannerman for 30 years.
He is survived by his wife Nina; daughter Marcee (Alex); two brothers, Rocky (Sharon) and Mickey; sister Shirley; three grandsons; nephews; nieces; and many close friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his father; mother; two sisters; one brother; and one grandson.
Tom was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Rainier Gun Club, and Knappa Gun Club. Tom loved trap shooting, wood working, hunting, and fishing.
Tom will be dearly remembered and missed by all family and friends. A graveside service was held on June 27 for close family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church at a later date.
