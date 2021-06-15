Tamara Rae (Rhoads) Backlin was born in Astoria, Oregon on June 10, 1967 to Laurie Carvosso and Ed Rhoads. She passed away on her birthday, June 10, 2021. She was 54.
On May 5, 1990 she married Doug Bates and had three children, Kyleigh (Skyler) Engen, Krysti Bates (Erick), and Dylan Bates (Breanne). Her grandchildren are Danilynn Hughes, Gunner, Logan, and Collins Engen, and Landyn Bates. On April 10, 2010 she married Greg Backlin and joining her family was Chelsea (Chad) Sutfin and grandson Kelley.
She is survived by her husband Greg Backlin; mother and stepfather, Laurie and Dan Holum; father Ed Rhoads; siblings, Tiffani (Brian Farbo), Matt (Paula) Rhoads, Sara (Mike) Barnett, Tom (Ashley) Roggow, and Amber (Dj) Crawford; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Babe and Dale Rhoads, and Doris and Sydney Carvosso; and her late son-in-law Danny Hughes.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on Sat., June 26, 2021 at the Westport Community Church fellowship hall (old Westport school) Hwy 30, Westport, OR. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Westport Christian Center. Interment in Murray Hill Columbarium.