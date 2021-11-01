Susan K. Richards passed away peacefully on Oct. 12, 2021 at the age of 79, while surrounded by her family in Clatskanie, Oregon.
Susan was born on Nov. 7, 1941 in Seattle, Washington to Harold and Florence Bratland. She lost her father at a very young age and was later adopted and raised by David and Florence Johanson. In 1961, she married the love of her life Edward Richards and had three children, Ellen, Mark and Jana.
Susan’s favorite role was being a Grandma to Kayla, Christine (Josh), Cody (Megan), Trevor and Thomas.
Susan absolutely adored crafts; baby blankets, Halloween costumes, Christmas wreaths, ornaments and later in life, greeting cards for every occasion. She especially loved the holidays, Christmas being her favorite. She couldn’t wait to put up her tree and spend days baking all the cookie recipes that had been passed down through generations of family.
Susan was also an avid reader. She loved to go camping and would take her grandkids on special trips. She loved to cook and will always be remembered for her famous Swedish pancakes, a family favorite. Sue put her heart in her family and everything she did, her heart was big, and her life touched a lot of people.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ed; her parents; her sister-in-law Delores; and a niece.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Roy and Ellen Spaulding; son Mark Richards; daughter and son-in-law Jana and Bret Shelby; grandchildren; brother John Bratland; sister and brother-in-law, Judith and Lorne Render; nieces and nephews; and her dog Maja.
Susan had requested no service and her ashes will join her husbands at Willamette National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her name to Community Home Health and Hospice at P.O. Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632.
Columbia Funeral Home Longview handled arrangements.