Susan E. Davis Gressett

Susie passed away, at home peacefully in her sleep, with her cat on her lap.

She will be missed deeply. We will remember you and smile for your love of the color purple.

Rest in peace sis.

Susie will be laid to rest at Murray Hill Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Gressett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Online Poll

Are you ready for the change of season from summer to fall?

You voted:

Submit an Ad

If you're interested in submitting a classified ad, click here.


Online Poll

Are you ready for the change of season from summer to fall?

You voted: