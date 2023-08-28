Susan E. Davis Gressett

Susie passed away, at home peacefully in her sleep, with her cat on her lap.
She will be missed deeply. We will remember you and smile for your love of the color purple.
Rest in peace sis.
Susie will be laid to rest at Murray Hill Cemetery.
