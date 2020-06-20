Steven Roy Moilanen, 67, a.k.a. “Moe” or “Mole,” passed away peacefully at home in Clatskanie, Oregon on May 22, 2020 after a battle with cancer.
He is survived by his sister Sandra Moilanen of Clatskanie; spirit daughter Reyna Bianca Reid of Rainier; “little brother” Jeff Arbon of Lincoln, Nebraska; and dozens of cousins.
For those who knew Steve, you know he loved to laugh. He said he was born to Roy and Martha Moilanen in Astoria, Oregon on July 30, 1952. “Then I blinked, and it was over!”
I grew up in Clatskanie where I went to grade and high school sometimes. I was in a three-man band when I realized I had some kind of talent for playing drums – well, that’s what the screaming girls thought! My dad said, “not bad, son!”
I helped my dad with the shell oil business delivering fuel to the locals. From there, it was kinda busy helping and caring for people that needed it. It’s all about helping your fellow man.
I have heard I am a hell of a storyteller, poet and songwriter.
I have helped raise most of the children in Clatskanie. Children are new. They don’t know the bad until us grown-ups mess them up.
Once again, I didn’t get things my way. That’s been the story of my life:
- No buildings named after me
- No monuments erected in my honor
But I did have a chance to know and love each and every one of my friends as well as my family. How much more blessed can one person be?
If you want to look for me in the evening sunset or the earliest spring daffodils, you know I’ll be there.
One more piece of advise: Never change a hot lightbulb naked in the dark (not a good idea).
- Moe
A celebration of life and old hippy party will be held July 4, 2020 at his sister Sandy’s property near Quincy, Oregon.
