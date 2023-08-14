Steven Kent Hubler, 79, of Svenson, Oregon, passed away on Aug. 6, 2023 in Astoria. Steven was born on Feb. 7, 1944, in Seattle, Washington to the late Ken and Mary Hubler. He grew up in Portland and then moved to Westport where he lived most of his life.
He is survived by his three daughters, Amy Hubler of Portland, Keri Frates (David) of Atlanta, Georgia, and Traci Hubler of Astoria; stepchildren, Wendi Abdallah (Abdul), Inga, Nathan, and Tony Reeves; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Carolyn Hubler, his second wife Esther Hubler and stepdaughter Andrea Reeves.
Steve served in the US Marines, was a retired tugboat captain, volunteer EMT/ firefighter with the Westport Fire Dept, even serving as fire chief for a number of years. Steve’s passion for hunting and fishing were his ever-present pass time. As a traditional archer and avid outdoorsman, he loved to be in nature, gather with other traditional archers, and make arrows for anyone who wanted them. He had many friends in the Pacific Northwest and enjoyed gathering with them down at ‘The Cabin’ in Corvallis, at bow shoots, and any other opportunity that presented itself. He was beloved by all who knew him and will be deeply missed.
A celebration of life is to be held in October with the date to be announced.