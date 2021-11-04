Shirley Curtis (Griffith) of Longview passed on Oct. 6, 2021 at the Woodland Care Center. She was born Nov. 16, 1944 to Woodrow and Erple Griffith. She graduated R.A. Long High School in 1963.
She married in 1964 and became a loving mother to twins in 1965. The family moved to Clatskanie, Oregon in 1972. While in Clatskanie she worked as a bartender, cafe owner/operator and school bus driver. She belonged to the Longview Women's Club and Fire Bells. She moved back to Longview for a few years before being placed in the Woodland Care Center.
Shirley loved raising and riding horses, spending time with friends and family and obtained her AS degree in Culinary Arts.
Shirley is survived by her son Don Curtis (Doris) of Longview; granddaughter Paula Curtis of Longview; and sister Darlene Kuehn (Gary) of Watsonville, California.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Erple Griffith; brother Danny Ray Griffith; and son Ron Curtis.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 13, 2021 at Bunker Hill Cemetery with a potluck reception to follow at Steele Chapel.