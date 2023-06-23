Sheryl Ann Adair, a resident of St. Helens, was born on April 10, 1960. She passed away on June 5, 2023 at the age of 63.
She loved her grandkids, dancing, garage sales and being in the pool. She was also a member of Resonate.
She is survived by Richard Adair; children, Joshua Taylor and Melissa Kearse; grandchildren, Dominique Taylor, Teona Taylor, Devin Seals, Owen Seals, Tayleea Taylor, Taysha Taylor and Dayeesha Taylor.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on June 25, 2023 at Village Inn in St. Helens.