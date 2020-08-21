It is with profound sadness that the family of Sharon Siekierka announce her passage into heaven on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
Sharon was born on Dec. 23, 1940 to Mark “Red” Whitaker and Alma (nee) Clemons in Redding, California. A construction family, the Whitaker’s moved all over the Northwest and bore witness to some of the most significant public infrastructure projects of the region for the next two decades. Sharon graduated from high school in 1959 from Battleground, Washington. In her own words “You’d think after attending 17 different schools I’d never want to move again,” but her adventure had just begun. She met the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Siekierka, while he was serving on active duty in the Navy in Astoria, Oregon. They were married April 9, 1960 and had 3 children: Julie, Jill and Mark. During their 60-year marriage, Sharon and Dick lived in seven different states and eight different countries and completed over 25 relocations. Although their travels would continue, Sharon and Dick purchased property and made their home in the summer of 1985 in Delena, Oregon, coming to be colloquially known as “Sharon and Dick’s Place.” It was always the center of holidays and family get-togethers where everyone could be assured that much fun would be had and no shortage of love and laughs would be found anywhere.
In 1983 and 2004 respectively, tragedy struck the Siekierka’s with the loss of their daughter Jill in a motor vehicle accident and their son Mark in a work-related accident. Sharon maintained her stalwart strength and faith through the teachings of Jesus Christ. She remained active in the Faith Lutheran Church in Clatskanie, Oregon for the rest of her life, sitting on various councils and groups in addition to continuing in activities she loved so much such as quilting and choir.
Always a pillar of strength to her friends and family, Sharon was known for her strong constitution. She never shied from expressing her displeasure with a situation nor did she pass up the opportunity to share hugs and kisses, sing and dance, carry fabulous conversations from a vast array of topics that she had either read about or experienced first-hand, or shake the room with her unmistakable and characteristic laughter. She was truly the matriarch of her family as well as to anyone that knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her father Mark “Red” Whitaker; mother Alma Whitaker; daughter Jill Siekierka; and son Mark Siekierka.
She is survived by her husband Richard “Dick” Siekierka; daughter Julie Wheatley (Bill); three brothers, Merl, Gene and Jerry; sister Patti; daughter-in-law Cindy Siekierka (Tracy); five grandchildren, Lisa (Gerad), Casey, Victoria, Richard (Shavani), and Kathryn; two great-grandchildren and one on the way; along with an adoring plethora of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Faith Lutheran Church in Clatskanie, Oregon.
“But he knoweth the way that I take and, when he hath tried me, I shall come forth as gold.” -- Job 23:10
