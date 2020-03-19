Sharri Poorman passed away at home in Rainier, Oregon after battling cancer after six years on March 2, 2020.
Her hobbies included working in the garden, fishing and hunting, family and grandkids. She retired from the Rainier Eagles as a club manager in December of 2013.
She leaves behind a loving husband Michael; two sons Clinton Cole and Justin (Dawn) Cole; daughter Kiersten (Nick) Temanson; three stepsons Greg (Stephanie) Poorman, Chris (Michele) Poorman and Eric Poorman; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister Kathlene; niece Dezarae; and a nephew Josh.
A celebration of life will be held at the Rainier Eagles at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Longview in honor of Sharri.
