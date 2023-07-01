Sharon Nadine Hermo

On April 6, 1942, Jim and Marcheta Lumajarvi welcomed their first child, Sharon Nadine, in Clatskanie, Oregon. Sharon passed away April 30, 2023 after a four-year battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Over the next years, Sharon welcomed three more sister and three more brothers. Sharon graduated from Clatskanie High School in 1960 with a great career in many activities with cheerleading at the top. Sharon’s English teacher, Lucille Hanson, guided her to Linfield where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education to be a teacher. Her first love, Bruce Crouser, took place at Linfield and shortly after graduation, they married. In three years was the birth of their two sons, Greg and Steve. Bruce’s job with Crown Zellerbach, to receive promotions, determined their place of residence. Sharon’s first teaching job in Dufur was shortened with the birth of son, Greg. Sharon’s next teaching job was in her old high school for six years, teaching Home Ec. Off the family went over the next few years to Portland, Port Angeles, Antioch, California and New York. After a short time in New York, Bruce and Sharon divorced. Sharon’s next man in her life was George Mercer and after a few years, he passed away from a stroke. After George, for the 15 years and until her passing, was Larry Hermo, who brought Sharon back to Oregon. Upon soon to be in Milwaukie with not knowing anyone but Larry, she immediately made friends and she joined a Garden Club, her college roommate, Marva, got her into PEO and then into Villages, every one of the clubs were strong and Sharon helped them to be top level. The strength of Sharon’s life was her disposition of likeness. She was never to be bad to anyone regardless of their personality. Larry’s favorite greeting was, “Sweets,” whenever we left there was always a kiss and, “I love you.” Whatever Sharon was doing, her favorite expression was, “I am most happy with my hands in the dirt.” Her flowers circled our yard yearly with beauty. Sharon was a good sports fan, rooting for Linfield teams and the Yankees. Larry and Sharon traveled many places in the U.S. which included Maui, Phoenix, Lake Tahoe and Palm Springs. Our adventures took us to see Halls of Fame.
Sharon is survived by three sisters, Nina, Lynn and Jan; and brothers, John and Jeff. Her brother Joe preceded Sharon in death. Sharon has two sons, Greg and Steve; and grandson August. When she married Larry, she had two stepsons, Brad and Scott; and three step-grandkids, Troy, Alex and Megan.