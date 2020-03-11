Sharon Jean white, 74, born January 16, 1946, passed away February 12, 2020.
Sharon was born in Portland, Oregon to Emma and William White. She was the youngest of five; Carl Bounds, Barry Bounds, Barbara Bodin and Bill Bounds.
Sharon graduated from Jefferson High School in Portland, Oregon in 1964 with honors. She went on to attend college at Portland State University where she received her bachelor’s and master’s degree in English.
After school Sharon began teaching high school in Rainier, Oregon. She accomplished a lot while being an English teacher. She taught gifted kids, headed the yearbook committee and chaperoned. In 1977 she went to the UK and Europe with the high school students for the entire summer.
Upon her return from the trip, Sharon met Dean Rundell, a local resident and neighbor in Rainier, Oregon. Dean worked at Reynolds Metals in Longview, Washington. Later that year Sharon and Dean married on December 10, 1977. Following that year, Sharon gave birth to her son, Daniel. Sharon continued to teach.
Sharon was involved in the teacher’s union and part of the negotiating committee.
In 1985 due to management changes, Sharon decided to quit teaching and only do substitute teaching in order to spend more time with the family and take care of her ailing mother until 1988. She also taught accordion lessons. Due to the quantity of students she taught, Sharon was able to have a float in the local Christmas Parade in Longview, Washington. In 1989 Sharon decided to get back into the workforce and was employed by Employers Overload where she performed dictation duties and later became a secretary at Boise Cascade Pulp Mill in St. Helens, Oregon and PGE. In 1991 Sharon became employed at Cowlitz County as a secretary for the building and planning division.
In 1995 Sharon and Dean divorced.
In 1996 Sharon won the talent competition at Beaver Valley Grange #306 in Rainier, Oregon, where she played the accordion. She went on to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to compete in 1997 after her son Daniel graduated from high school. Sharon moved to Kelso, Washington until 2003 where she retired from Cowlitz County in Long Beach, Washington. Her retirement was short lived as she became a freelance writer for the local newspaper, The Chinook Observer and also became the secretary for the Surfside H.O.A. in 2005.
Sharon became a grandmother to her granddaughter Cassidy in 2005.
Sharon finally retired to spend more time with her son and granddaughter and became a member of the Red Hats and Moose Lodge #2362 in 2012.
Sharon was involved with many groups Toastmaster Inteal, Bedver Valley Grange, Red Hats and Moose Lodge, Who’s Who and Portland State University Alumni.
Sharon was so happy when her family grew a little bit bigger, when her son Daniel got married to Amanda Hungerford and step-son Dayton Boursaw. On a sad note, Amanda passed away in 2016.
In 2015 Sharon left Long Beach, Washington and moved back to Portland, Oregon where she moved in with her sister-in-law, Pat Bounds to help out. In 2016 Sharon moved to Vancouver, Washington to live in the Knights of Pythias Retirement Center.
In February 2020 Sharon fell ill and passed away at Peace Health Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington with her son Danial by her side.
Surviving are her son Daniel Rundell and granddaughter, Cassidy of Rainier, Oregon. Step-grandson, Dayton Boursaw of Longview, Washington and longtime friend Ivar Paavola, Vancouver, Washington. Niece and nephews Keith and sue Bounds of Portland, Oregon, Craig Bounds of Portland, Oregon and Karen and Rob Ogorman of Washougal, Washington.
A memorial will be held at 12 p.m. on Sat., March 14, 2020 at Skyline Memorial Gardens in Portland, Oregon. A burial will be held at 1 p.m.
