Samuel “Sam” Tift was born on Feb. 8, 1929 in Vancouver, Washington. He passed away on Feb. 21, 2021 in Longview, Washington.
Sam raised his family, including extended family, in the Rainier area. He was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 701 for 65 years and was an extremely active member in the Rainier community for over 70 years.
He served active-duty military in the Air Force.
Sam was preceded in death by his wife Francis Tift in 2010.
He is survived by his wife Marily Tift; sons, Samuel Jr. (Jerry) of Longview and Jim Tift (Debbie) of Rainier; daughters, Lorna Smith (Tony) of Longview and Merry Palacios (Bo) of Portland; Bill Whitaker of Merlin; Susie Mendez (Antonio) of Salem; 20 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sat., March 6, 2021 at Hudson Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to Longview Hospice.