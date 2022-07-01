Ryan Wicklander

Ryan William Wicklander, 37, passed away on June 12, 2022, in Laramie, Wyoming.
Fondly known as “Hawaiian Ryan,” he was born on March 22, 1985, to George W. Wicklander and Helena Culver in Portland, Oregon.
He is preceded in death by his grandpa ‘Bob’ Robert Culver from Portland, Oregon.
He is survived by his mother Helena Hogan and stepfather Matthew Hogan from Silverlake, Washington; father George Wicklander III in Longview Washington; brother Jonathan Wicklander and sister-in-law Auna of Kelso, Washington; stepsister Chloe Hogan of Longview, Washington; nephew Oliver Wicklander of Kelso, Washington; aunt Cindy Wicklander and cousin Russ from Troutdale, Oregon; grandma Betty in Longview, Washington; and his grandpa George and grandma Ethel Wicklander of St. Helens, Oregon.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. on July 9, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Longview, Washington. To send condolences or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.montgomerystryker.com.