Ruth Ann House was born on Oct. 27, 1961 to Carl and Hazel Robbins in San Pedro, California. She graduated from Sammamish High School in 1979.
Ruth is survived by her husband of over 20 years, Wes House; daughters, Charlotte (Jeremy) Delashmit in Forsythe, Georgia, and Breanna (Matt) House in Longview, Washington; stepson Michael (Sarah) Dellamonica of Rainier, Oregon; stepdaughter Melissa House of Longview, Washington; stepson Travis (Katie) House of Clatskanie, Oregon; brother Larry (Kim) Robbins of Arizona; sister Terry Kallio of Arizona; and grand dog Niko Delashmit of Forsythe, Georgia.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel and Carl Robbins; son Michael Robbins Friece; and her first blood grandson Bradley Louise Linden.
Ruth’s personality was best described as kind and loving. She loved kids, and any kid she met and got close with called her “Grandma Ruth.” She was very excited about meeting her first grandson Bradley. Ruth loved playing cards with her cousins and friends as well as playing bingo every Wednesday night at the Clatskanie Legion Hall.
Ruth passed away at home on Dec. 23, 2022 in St. Helens, Oregon.