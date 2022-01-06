Russell George

Russ George of Clatskanie, Oregon, born on Dec. 6, 1968, passed away on Dec. 17, 2021.
Russ was often known as Officer George out of Rainier and Columbia County. He was passionate about his career; earning multiple Lifesaving awards, Officer of the Year and awarded the Medal of Honor and Purple Heart. Before his career in law enforcement, Russ served in the United States Army and Oregon National Guard as a Cavalry Scout and made the rank of Sergeant.
Besides law enforcement or the military, Russ loved being outside whether it was to cut firewood, playing on his tractor, riding horses or helping on the family Seely Mint Farm. His sense of humor would always make the darkest times bright.
He will be survived by his parents, Michael and Karen George; wife Julie George; two children, Phillip George and Shelbie George/Hamer; three stepsons, Jaden Corley, and Jared and Hunter Johnson; two brothers, Scott Dye and Michael George Jr. and their wives; his grandchildren; and his beloved dog Annabelle.
There will be a service for Russell at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2022 at the Willamette National Cemetery in Happy Valley, Oregon.