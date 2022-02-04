Ron Jenks Sr. was born in Redondo Beach, California on Oct. 8, 1942 and moved to the Clatskanie area in 1955. He passed away on Jan. 18, 2022.
He graduated from Clatskanie High School in 1960 and entered the Air Force directly after. He married Maria Teresa Gomez Gil on July 2, 1962 in Seville, Spain. After the Air Force, he returned to Clatskanie and began working at Wauna Mill in 1968. He worked there for 53 years.
Ron was a member of the Catholic church and was a contributing member of both the Westport Heights Water and Westport Water Systems. He was also a member of both the NW and National Pinzgauer Associations. He received his Amateur Radio licenses in 1996.
He loved camping, fishing, hunting, and above all, his family. He was a true family man and a good Samaritan. He would offer help to anyone at a moment’s notice.