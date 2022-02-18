Rodney Steven Pellham

Rodney “Steve-O” Steven Pellham got his wings while he was surrounded by family on the 2nd of February, 2022 in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Steve was born on the 20th of June, 1955 to Carl and Gwen Pellham in Longview, Washington. He grew up in the Quincy and Rainier area where he attended Mayger Downing Community Church. He attended Rainier High School where he fell in love with and played many sports, including baseball, wrestling, and football. In later years he would often remind people that he had been an Oregon Ducks fan since 1972!
After graduating, Steve honored his country by joining the United States Air Force in May of 1974. He served for six years in Hahn Germany and Tampa Bay Florida, where he met another lifelong love, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He married his first wife Ann Fairburn in 1978. They soon moved back to Rainier, Oregon where they had three daughters. He worked for Friesen Lumber for 26 years and then United Pacific Forest Products until his retirement in November of 2021.
He met his wife Joanne LeMont in 2006 and they were married in 2009. Steve instantly became an important part of Joanne’s family.
Steve is preceded in death by his father Carl; mother Gwen; and brother Carl Lee.
He is survived by his wife Joanne; sister Roxanne (Doc) Hadlock; brother Bill (Colleen) Pellham; daughters, Mandie (Jason) Grohs, Tiffany Pellham, and Krista Phillips as well as his stepdaughters, Sheila (Dorian) Moore, Katie (Rory) Moore, Jessi (Jason) Smith, and Jenni (Dusty) Trahan; grandkids, Jillian Pellham, Charlotte and Brantley Grohs, Jasmine Kearse, Zoey Francis, Noah Gunn, Kali, Madysen, Savannah, Mckenna, Keaton, and Hayden Moore, and Jeffrey Smith.
Everyone who knew Steve said he lit up the moment he started talking about his children or grandchildren. Attending their sporting events, assemblies and musical events was one of the great joys of his life. His other favorite hobbies included golfing, grilling, and spending time with his large family.
The man room will never be the same without you Steve-O, but you left us all with so much love and laughter and two amazing life lessons. There’s is no crying in baseball and most importantly, Life is Good.
There are no funeral arrangements at this time.