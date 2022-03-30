Robert spent his career as a lumber grader at the local Weyerhauser sawmill. Joanne was a homemaker and daycare provider. She spent her last 18 years working in multiple Albertsons locations in Portland.
We lost these siblings within a few months of each other this past year. Please join family and friends to share food and memories.
There will be a celebration of life for Robert “Bob” Teschner Jr. and Joanne Teschner Moody, (Rainier High School graduates, class of ’63 & ’64) at noon on Sat., April 16, 2022 at Beaver Valley Grange, Rainier.