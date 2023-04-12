Robert Ray

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Robert "Bob" Allen Ray, a loving and devoted husband, father, and friend to all. He left us Sat., April 8, 2023. Robert was born Sept. 3, 1941, in Chiloquin, Oregon, a son of the late Samuel and Sylvia Ray.
On Sept. 6, 1960, Robert married Bessie “Angie” Ray. In his free time, Robert liked to work on cars and tractors, play on his guitar, and spend time with his family. He was a believer who enjoyed learning about and singing songs to Jesus.
In addition to his beloved wife of 63 years, Bessie, Robert is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Richard and Linda Kujala of Clatskanie, Oregon and Greg and Wanda Van Camp of Branson, Missouri; a son and daughter-in-law, Samuel and Kristy Ray of Hillsboro, Oregon; eighteen grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thurs., April 13, 2023 at Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary in Astoria. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Fri., April 14, 2023 at Alston Corner Assembly of God in Rainier, Oregon. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sat., April 15, 2023 at Prairie Cemetery in Knappa, Oregon.