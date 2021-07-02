Robert “Bob” Phillips Jr., of Newberg, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2021. Born in 1940 in Portland, Bob was raised in Rainier, and attended Hudson Elementary and Rainier High School. He began college at Oregon State University, and was a lifelong Beaver Believer, but graduated from U of O with a business degree.
Bob met Barbara Grant in college and they married in 1964, and eventually moved to Newberg where they were beloved members of the community for more than 45 years. Bob honorably served his country in the Army National Guard of Oregon. He also worked for 40 years as a sales rep in the paper industry and was a Portland Football Officials Association referee for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing and woodworking.
Bob is survived by children, Scot (Kristi) and Duste; grandchildren, Elyzabeth, David, Grant, Avery and Layne; sister-in-law Margaret; and five nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by wife Barbara; parents, Robert Sr. and Yannina “Jerry;” and brother-in-law Erich.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sat., July 17, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Newberg.