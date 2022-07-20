Our brother, a lifelong resident of Clatskanie, passed away on July 11, 2022. He was 70 years old. We are certain he is having a grand reunion with our parents, Roland and Shirley Olson.
Bob worked in the logging industry and had many hobbies such as selling firewood to neighbors, recycling cans and bottles, and eating at local restaurants with friends. If you were a friend of Bob, you knew you were special. He enjoyed visiting and giving treats to his special “fur” friends.
He is survived by his brother; two sisters; nieces; nephews; cousins; extended family; and all of his friends who will miss him.
Our entire family is very appreciative of the outpouring of love and concern for Bob during the last month. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sat., Aug. 6, 2022 at the Legion Hall in Clatskanie.