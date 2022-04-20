Robert Allan Erickson, 82, of Clatskanie, Oregon passed away at Peace Health in Longview on March 28, 2022. Robert was born in downtown Clatskanie in the then upstairs hospital on Nov. 27, 1939 to Irvin Oscar and Jennie Marie Erickson. Jennie’s family ran the Sippo Dairy for some time, and he grew up in Mayger, Oregon. He finished high school and entered the US Navy. He served 22 years.
He had one brother Jon and sister-in-law Colleen, and niece Ginger Stinson of Gresham, Oregon.
He married Barbara (Bobbi) Lentz in 1985, and after RVing about ten years, they bought a home in Clatskanie where he lived until death.