Richard “Ric” Brooks

Ric was born in Bossier City, Louisiana to Walt and Joan Brooks. He grew up in Tigard, Oregon.
Ric was in the Air Force reserve and the Army. He also was a volunteer for Clatskanie Fire as an EMT/Firefighter for several years. He worked 27 years for the United States Postal Service before retiring from the Postmaster position in Clatskanie in 2012. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Ric was preceded in death by his mother and father.
He is survived by his wife Annette; son Brad (Katie); daughter Bobbie Sutherland (Dave); grandchildren, Jacie, Jarrett, Darren and Joseph; and sisters, Pamelia and Kathy.
Ric's ashes will be spread at his favorite hunting spot.