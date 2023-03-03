Richard N. Larsen

Richard Neal Larsen, lifetime resident of Clatskanie, Oregon, died recently at age 87. He was born on Jan. 31, 1935, to Edward and Dorothy (Riggs) Larsen, in Clatskanie.
After graduating from Clatskanie High School, he attended Oregon State University and joined the Delta Upsilon fraternity. After receiving his B.A. from OSU, he served in the United States Army and married Sandra Jean Malone in 1959. He and Sandra settled in Clatskanie, where he owned a car business and later sold real estate.
Rich loved Clatskanie and was an active member of the local Planning Commission, Budget Committee, Kiwanis, and Clatskanie Foundation. For years he organized the Kiwanis bingo booth at the Fourth of July Clatskanie Heritage Days celebration. He was honored in 2016 to serve as the grand marshal for the Heritage Days parade.
Like his parents, Rich was a loyal Oregon State Beaver, traveling to most home football games in Corvallis for more than 60 years.
Rich was preceded in death by his sister Carol Farnes.
He is survived by his wife Sandra; sons, Mike (Sheryl) and Greg of Portland; four grandchildren; two nephews; and several cousins.
A memorial gathering will be held at 1 p.m., Sat., March 18, 2023, at the Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 S. Nehalem Street in Clatskanie.
The Foundation has established a scholarship in his honor. Contributions should be sent to the Clatskanie Foundation PO Box 243, Clatskanie, OR 97016, and designated for the Rich Larsen Memorial Scholarship.