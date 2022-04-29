Lifelong local resident Richard Frank Roberts, 66, of Longview passed away at home April 13, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.
He was born June 5, 1955, in Longview, to Lester and Helen (Carter) Roberts. Richard graduated from Rainier High School in 1973 and attended Lower Columbia College.
Richard had a dependable, strong work ethic. He held several positions at Weyerhaeuser before retiring as a longshoreman in 2017.
He met Pamela Hapgood in January of 2013 and became a strong male role model to her five children. He was easy-going, kind, patient and accepting. Richard was a loving man, a good friend, and had a fondness for cats. He enjoyed spending time with Pamela, backpacking, hiking, skiing, camping, clam digging, fishing, traveling and sharing a good meal.
He is survived by his fiancé Pamela at home; three brothers and their spouses, Lester and Shirley Roberts, Herb and Ardy Roberts, and John Roberts, all of Rainier; three sisters and their spouses, Kathy and Robert Ramey of Rainier, Debbie and Leo Meier of Kalama, and Sandra Martin of Wilmington, N.C.; seven nieces; and five nephews.
His parents, two nieces, and a nephew preceded him in death.
A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. on May 7, 2022 at the Valley Christian Fellowship with Pastor Lance Caddel officiating. A reception will follow at the Longshore Hall, 617 14th Ave., in Longview.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, in care of Fred Hutch, 1100 Fairview Avenue North, Mail Stop J5-200, Seattle, WA 98109 or via email at annualgiving@fredhutch.org.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Groulx Family Mortuary in Rainier.