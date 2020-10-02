Richard Davey IV, 68, passed away early Tuesday morning, Sept. 29, 2020.
Richard was born on April 28, 1952, in Astoria, Oregon to Richard Davey III and Helen (Roberson) Davey. He lived most of his life in his hometown of Clatskanie, Oregon. He was the fourth born of five children. Being one of the youngest, there are many stories of him being tormented by his three older sisters, that he always talked about fondly.
He is survived by his three older sisters, Ann Schlaeg, Maggi Wright, and Minno Goodyear; three stepsisters; two half-sisters; children, Richard (Jody) Davey Jr., Amber (Ben) Bruce, and Angela (Rob) Sample; grandchildren, Morgan (Nick) Johnson, JR (Jessica) Davey, Whitney Bruce, Brink (Alex) Davey, Jacob Bruce, Kaylee Nieminen, Sterling Bruce, Cody Davey, Braden Nieminen, and Maycee Sample; and five great grandchildren, Cobi Powell, Weston Davey, Weslyn Ormsby, Garrett Johnson, and Hayden Davey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and younger brother, Joseph Davey.
Richard, known by Rich by most of his friends, was a local mechanic and car enthusiast. There are many stories out there of him rescuing a friend or family member that was broken down somewhere. He was a graduate of Clatsop Community College, where he obtained a degree in Fire Science. He spent many years as a volunteer for the Clatskanie Fire Department, and as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff of Columbia County.
He loved his three children dearly, each one in his own special way. He taught us all life lessons through his example and encouragement. Words that come to mind are stubborn, ornery, but also, compassionate, loving and caring.
Anyone that knew him will strongly agree that he had the gift of gab! But more than anything he loved just making his rounds while visiting his friends and family.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
