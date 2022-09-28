Phyllis Evelyn (Sailer) Enright was born May 29, 1924 in Simi Valley, California. She passed away peacefully on Sept. 10, 2022 at the age of 98, in Petaluma, California.
She graduated from Simi Valley High School in 1943 and worked at Lockheed Aircraft, Burbank California during WWII. She loved gardening and animals and created many beautiful gardens wherever she lived.
She is survived by her nieces and nephew living in California and Oregon. She lived in Clatskanie and Warrenton, Oregon for many years and loved spotting Elk on the frequent drives taken with her late husband Dennis Enright.
Aunt Ditty was larger than life with a knack for cooking and keeping things orderly. Rest in Peace.