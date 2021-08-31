Philip Dean Katon, a resident of Clatskanie, Oregon, passed away on Aug. 28, 2021.
His celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2021 at the Clatskanie High School football field, located at the end of SW Canyon Rd. in Clatskanie. There will be time for people to speak if they wish or you can provide a printed statement to the pastor before the service and he will read it aloud for you.
Anyone wishing to send memorial flowers can send them to the football field on the day of the service by 1 p.m.