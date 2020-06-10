Philip Calvin White

The world became a better place when Philip C. White was born on March 7, 1961. Phil was born in Bermuda to Airman Frank White and Betty White. He passed away on May 12 due to complications from pneumonia.
Phil attended schools in the Tacoma area where he was an outstanding wrestler. He went on to attend Eastern Washington College where he also excelled in wrestling. Phil’s first teaching job was in Irrigon, Oregon where he taught 7th and 8th graders and where he also met his wife Kelly.
Phil and Kelly were married on May 30, 1987 and they were blessed with five children, Lindsey, Joshua, Zachary, Carli and Reilly. Phil worked for Portland General Electric and was active in the community of Clatskanie, where he coached high school wrestling, youth wrestling, soccer and little league.
Phil is predeceased by his parents and his daughter, Lindsey.
He is survived by his wife Kelly, children, Joshua (Brittany), Zachary (Heidi), Carli, and Reilly (Adam); brothers, Mike, Richard, Barry and Dave (Betty); grandchildren Riley and Ryder Newton, Kyrielle White, Hank and Carver Wilkerson, Willow, Olive and Vada White, Ackley Allred and Brindsley White; in-laws, Doug and Marilyn Putman; brother-in-law Jim (Kim); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be a memorial service held for Phil at a later date (TBA).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Clatskanie Youth Wrestling Program or your favorite charity in Phil’s name.
